Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacer Jared Warner pens three-year deal with Gloucestershire

Pacer Jared Warner has joined Gloucestershire Cricket on a three-year deal from Yorkshire on Monday.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:46 IST
Pacer Jared Warner pens three-year deal with Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Jared Warner has joined Gloucestershire Cricket on a three-year deal from Yorkshire on Monday. The Wakefield born right-arm seamer, who has previously played regularly for England U19s, will join the club at the beginning of October following fellow Yorkshireman Josh Shaw in making the switch to Bristol.

Warner will be looking to integrate quickly into Gloucestershire's young and exciting first-team squad that already includes nine players aged 25 or under. "It feels amazing to have signed for Gloucestershire and I can't wait to get started. As a bowler, my main strength is my pace, and I'd like to think this can complement the current Gloucestershire bowling attack nicely," Warner said in a statement.

"I spoke to Josh Shaw quite a bit, I've known him for a long time and used to play with him, so it was nice to have him here to tell me about the Club and the area. I liked what I've heard and I think that played a big part in me being comfortable making the move down to Bristol. After speaking with Richard Dawson, I'm really looking forward to grabbing the opportunities available to me here," he added. Warner moves south from his home county, who he has played representative Cricket for since he was 12 years old. He has shown bags of potential when opportunities have arisen both at Yorkshire and on loan at Sussex.

In 2019, Warner took 3/35 in his first-class debut against Glamorgan in the County Championship last year whilst on loan at Sussex. He returned 28 wickets for Yorkshire's Second XI in 2019 with the best figures of 5/22. This season, he recently played in the 'Roses' Bob Willis Trophy match at Emerald Headingley, returning figures of 1/23 from his 9 overs in a rain-affected draw.

"It's great Jared has decided to join Gloucestershire. He's an exciting young fast bowler who's going to add a different dimension to the bowling group. He will add competition to the bowling unit and will give us options across all formats over the coming years," Richard Dawson, Gloucestershire head coach. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK expresses concern over welfare of prominent Belarus protest leader

Britain called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenkos government to make the return of protest leader Maria Kolesnikova its highest priority following reports that the opposition politician was detained by unidentified masked men. Ko...

China to launch initiative to set global data-security rules - WSJ

China is launching an initiative to set global standards on data security, countering U.S. efforts to persuade countries to ringfence their networks from Chinese technology, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticleschina-to-...

Soccer-Bologna coach Mihajlovic returns to training after quarantine

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic can leave quarantine and will be present at training on Tuesday after returning a second negative COVID-19 test, the Serie A club said on Monday. The 51-year-old Serb, who tested positive in August, was consi...

Noted scientist Govind Swarup dead

Renowned radio astronomer and scientist Govind Swarup died on Monday night in a private hospital here in Maharashtra following illness, the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics NCRA said in a statement. He was 91.Swarup, the doyen of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020