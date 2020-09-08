Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rosario, Jeffers help Twins defeat Tigers

Right-hander Michael Pineda allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings while picking up his first win of the season for the Twins (26-17), who won for the sixth time in seven games. Byron Buxton also homered and doubled and Rosario and LaMonte Wade Jr. each finished with two hits as Minnesota improved to 18-5 at Target Field this season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 02:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 02:50 IST
Rosario, Jeffers help Twins defeat Tigers

Eddie Rosario had a three-run double and Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer while having two hits and two RBIs to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday afternoon in Minneapolis. Right-hander Michael Pineda allowed two runs and three hits over seven innings while picking up his first win of the season for the Twins (26-17), who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Byron Buxton also homered and doubled and Rosario and LaMonte Wade Jr. each finished with two hits as Minnesota improved to 18-5 at Target Field this season. Pineda (1-0) walked two in his second start after missing the first 36 games of the season while finishing up a 60-game suspension for taking a banned diuretic. He struck out eight and became only the second Twins starter this season to work into the seventh inning, throwing 104 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Jeimer Candelario had two doubles and a walk and scored twice for Detroit (18-21). Michael Fulmer (0-1), who missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, suffered the loss in his seventh start of the season, allowing four runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings. Jeffers gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the third inning when he drilled his first career home run 437 feet into the middle of the batter's eye in center field. Wade followed with a bloop double to left, Josh Donaldson walked and Brent Rooker singled to load the bases and chase Fulmer. Rosario then greeted reliever Daniel Norris with a double that hit the first-base bag on its way down the right field line to clear the bases and make it 4-0.

Detroit closed to 4-1 in the fourth when Candelario doubled and scored on a single by Willi Castro. Jeffers singled in Jake Cave to increase the lead to 5-1 in the fourth. Candelario led off with a double down the left-field line in the seventh and scored one out later on a fielder's choice by Jorge Bonifacio to cut it to 5-2 before Buxton ended the scoring with his sixth home run of the season in the eighth.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

Samsung India confirms key specs of upcoming Galaxy M51

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Suga signals chance of calling snap election - Asahi

Japans chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled the possibility of calling a snap election if he were to become the countrys next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.Theres no change to my stance as chief cabinet...

Soccer-Second Greece player tests positive for coronavirus

A second player in Greeces national soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19, the countrys football federation HFF said on Monday, without revealing the players identity. On Friday night, the federation said another player had been foun...

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial COVID and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodiesResearchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies t...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovationPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds 3.2 million, the cost of renovating thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020