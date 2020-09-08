Texans place CB Conley on IR

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury on Monday and will miss at least the first three games of the season. The 25-year-old Conley had offseason ankle surgery and wasn't cleared to practice until Aug. 10.

The Texans acquired Conley from the then-Oakland Raiders last October in exchange for a third-round draft pick. He started six of eight games he played for Houston and had 27 tackles. For the season, Conley finished with 50 tackles and one interception in 14 games. Overall, Conley has 94 tackles and four interceptions in 31 career games (26 starts). He was a first-round pick (24th overall) of the Raiders in 2017 out of Ohio State.

Houston also placed rookie receiver Isaiah Coulter (neck) on IR, and re-signed offensive lineman Brent Qvale and long snapper Jon Weeks. Qvale and Weeks were both released Saturday when the Texans cut their roster to 53. Houston opens its season Thursday against the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

--Field Level Media