Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texans place CB Conley on IR

Overall, Conley has 94 tackles and four interceptions in 31 career games (26 starts). He was a first-round pick (24th overall) of the Raiders in 2017 out of Ohio State. Houston also placed rookie receiver Isaiah Coulter (neck) on IR, and re-signed offensive lineman Brent Qvale and long snapper Jon Weeks.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 03:28 IST
Texans place CB Conley on IR

Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury on Monday and will miss at least the first three games of the season. The 25-year-old Conley had offseason ankle surgery and wasn't cleared to practice until Aug. 10.

The Texans acquired Conley from the then-Oakland Raiders last October in exchange for a third-round draft pick. He started six of eight games he played for Houston and had 27 tackles. For the season, Conley finished with 50 tackles and one interception in 14 games. Overall, Conley has 94 tackles and four interceptions in 31 career games (26 starts). He was a first-round pick (24th overall) of the Raiders in 2017 out of Ohio State.

Houston also placed rookie receiver Isaiah Coulter (neck) on IR, and re-signed offensive lineman Brent Qvale and long snapper Jon Weeks. Qvale and Weeks were both released Saturday when the Texans cut their roster to 53. Houston opens its season Thursday against the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday. Trump described Biden, whom he trails in na...

Debt swaps could free funds to tame climate, biodiversity and virus threats

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In Kenya, the coronavirus pandemic has dried up eco-tourism, cutting off sources of funding that help protect wildlife and pay an income to communities working to preserve nature...

IAG airline's Walsh hands control to Gallego with crisis in mid-air

Willie Walsh will pass the controls of IAG to Luis Gallego at the British Airways and Iberia owners annual meeting on Tuesday, where shareholders will be asked to stump up billions of euros to help it through the coronavirus crisis. Former ...

Bucks again strive to avoid elimination vs. Heat

An NBA team has never come back from a 3-0 playoff series deficit to win. The Milwaukee Bucks, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, still have a long way to go to defy that history. But after a dramatic overtime Game 4 win -- played larg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020