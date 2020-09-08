Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals out to impact division race against Indians

Junis is 2-3 with a 3.41 ERA in six career starts at Progressive Field. McKenzie threw six shutout innings in his last outing, allowing only three hits and no walks, with six strikeouts, in that same game.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 11:08 IST
Royals out to impact division race against Indians
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Four teams in the American League Central are in playoff contention, and the Kansas City Royals will try to make the task a little more difficult for one of them -- the Indians -- in the second game of a four-game series in Cleveland on Tuesday. The Royals (14-28) are in last place in the division, and this series is the final one of their shortened season against the Indians (26-15), who are battling the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins for first place. Even the fourth-place Detroit Tigers have a shot at a wild card, and the Royals have six games remaining against them.

So the Royals will take the field looking to play spoiler and rebound from a 5-2 loss on Monday to the Indians and Zach Plesac, who is now 5-0 in six career starts against the Royals. Cleveland is tied for first with the White Sox with the Twins a game behind. The Royals will send Jakob Junis (0-1, 4.32 ERA) to the mound Tuesday to face Triston McKenzie (2-0, 1.69) of the Indians. As has become much more common in 2020, both pitchers will be facing the same opponent for the second straight start.

Junis will hope for better breaks than starter Brad Keller (3-2) got on Monday night when he gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. "Probably the most frustrating outing of my life," Keller said. "Some days baseball works that way, and the ball doesn't bounce your way. It seems like I made pitches when I had to and it just squeaked through the infield or whatever. Just one of those days."

Junis took the loss against Cleveland last Wednesday when he allowed two runs on four hits before being hit with a line drive and exiting after the fourth inning. The Indians won the game 5-0. Junis is 2-3 with a 3.41 ERA in six career starts at Progressive Field.

McKenzie threw six shutout innings in his last outing, allowing only three hits and no walks, with six strikeouts, in that same game. "He was the McKenzie we saw against the Tigers (in his debut, when struck out 10)," Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. said about that start. "He was composed and knew what he had to do, and he executed his pitches. He didn't fall behind in the count."

Royals manager Mike Matheny acknowledged on Monday that he took the field with a heavy heart, mourning the passing of his friend, Hall of Fame member Lou Brock. The Cardinals icon died Sunday, and Matheny was close with him after spending more than 12 years as a player and manager in the organization.

"The Lou Brocks of the world turned the game on its head," Matheny said. "The stolen base numbers he was able to throw out were just mind-boggling. We've tried to figure out ways to eliminate those bases, but if you have somebody like that, there's nothing (the opponent) can do. When they get on base, it's a distraction to everybody." Some current players, and teams, remind him of Brock's style of play. One of them is the Indians.

"(The Indians) all run," he said. "This is a team that takes a base if you forget about them at all. Anybody in that lineup can do that." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Osaka's activism helping her game, says coach Fissette

Taking a stand against racial injustice has boosted Naomi Osakas motivation and energy going into this years U.S. Open, her coach Wim Fissette said on Monday. Former world number one Osaka has walked onto court wearing a different mask dedi...

HC allows withdrawal of plea for financial assistance to lawyers

The Delhi High Court Tuesday allowed withdrawal of a plea seeking financial assistance for lawyers enrolled with Bar Council of Delhi BCD, irrespective of their state of residence, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lawyer-petitioner sought ...

Tamil Nadu CM pledges to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight

Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami has pledged to donate his eyes during National Eye Donation Fortnight in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister has initiated the state-led portal for eye donation on Monday enabling people who are willin...

Mumbai Police transfers case registered by Rhea against Sushant's sister, others to CBI

The case filed on the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. As per the complaint of Rhea Chakra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020