A score of 15-160 on UAE tracks will be good one, feels RCB coach Hesson

A score of 150 to 160 will be a competitive one in Dubai or Abu Dhabi track, reckons RCB coach Mike Hesson, who is happy to have identified his team's designated death bowlers, an area that has let them down during earlier IPL seasons.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:50 IST
A score of 150 to 160 will be a competitive one in Dubai or Abu Dhabi track, reckons RCB coach Mike Hesson, who is happy to have identified his team's designated death bowlers, an area that has let them down during earlier IPL seasons. The length of side boundaries are bigger in grounds like Abu Dhabi and that will bring down the average team total.

"Here 150-160 will be good scores in some grounds and it will be different. Chinnaswamy (in Bengaluru) is a great batting wicket, smaller boundaries and scores (team totals) are (on) higher (side)," Hesson told RCB's YouTube channel. He said that on certain grounds, spinners will come in handy, especially when the surface is a bit skiddy.

"On certain grounds yes. It depends, like Abu Dhabi, seamers had played a big role there and probably (the pitch) doesn't (offer) spin as much as the other two grounds (Dubai and Sharjah). It does skid. We need the ability to adjust to conditions on the day as well," Hesson said. Bowling at the death in grounds like Abu Dhabi will be completely different from Chinnaswamy.

"Bowling at the death in Abu Dhabi will be quite different from bowling at Chinnaswamy. The lengths you bowl and we have identified our death bowlers," Hesson said. RCB has failed to make it to play-offs since their 2016 final appearance and Hesson said that there has been a holistic review of the situation.

"We spend a lot of time in reviews and we addressed where we are strong, whom we need to retain, what gaps we need to fill. "We spent a huge amount of time identifying who those players were, more importantly what their roles were..." Although he didn't name Chris Morris but Hesson hinted that the South African's inclusion certainly provided RCB with a potent death overs bowling option. "I think there's been a lot of talk about finishing the innings with the ball in the past and we have got some experienced players in that space. Also we can improve on players we already have.... make them a year wise,-.. a year smarter," Hesson added.

