Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Bennett gets first Tour de France stage win, Roglic retains overall lead

Sagan is looking to win the jersey for a record-extending eighth time, while Bennett is hoping to become the first Irishman to take the points classification since Sean Kelly in 1989. All 22 teams set off after every rider tested negative for coronavirus on Monday's rest day, with deputy race director Francois Lemarchand waving the flag for racing to commence in place of his boss Christian Prudhomme - who it emerged had also tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:07 IST
Cycling-Bennett gets first Tour de France stage win, Roglic retains overall lead

Ireland's Sam Bennett completed his set of Grand Tour victories when he prevailed in the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, who already had three Giro d'Italia and two Vuelta stage wins to his name, narrowly outsprinted Australian Caleb Ewan and Slovakian Peter Sagan for his first win in cycling's biggest event.

"I'm in shock," a tearful Bennett told Tour television afterwards. "I just want to thank the whole team ... everybody it took to get to here." "Sorry - I don't mean to be a cry-baby," he added, wiping away tears.

The result also meant the 29-year-old Bennett reclaims the green jersey for the points classification from triple world champion Sagan. Sagan is looking to win the jersey for a record-extending eighth time, while Bennett is hoping to become the first Irishman to take the points classification since Sean Kelly in 1989.

All 22 teams set off after every rider tested negative for coronavirus on Monday's rest day, with deputy race director Francois Lemarchand waving the flag for racing to commence in place of his boss Christian Prudhomme - who it emerged had also tested positive. French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have said that should two members of a team, riders or staff, test positive for the coronavirus the whole outfit will be kicked out of the race.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) and the organisers said that one staff member each from French outfits Cofidis and AG2R-La Mondiale, Britain's Team Ineos-Grenadiers and Australia's Mitchelton-Scott contracted the virus. On a route peppered with traffic islands and roundabouts, several crashes occurred, with France's Guillaume Martin, third overall, and one of the main contenders, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, being involved in a pile-up 65km from the line.

They both made it back to the main bunch.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

European equities sapped by Brexit fears, energy and tech stocks slide

European shares fell on Tuesday on fears that Britain was in danger of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement, with energy firms and technology stocks among the biggest decliners. The oil gas sub-index tumbled 3.7 marking its...

Netanyahu and Chad official discuss possible exchange of envoys - Israeli statement

Israel and a Chadian envoy discussed a possible upgrading of relations on Tuesday that would include a mutual exchange of ambassadors, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus office said. Chadian President Idriss Deby visited Israel in 2018 to s...

Crunch Brexit talks begin amid row over divorce agreement

Crunch Brexit talks to thrash out a trade agreement between the UK and European Union EU got underway on Tuesday amid a brewing row over the so-called divorce deal struck earlier this year, ahead of Britains formal exit from the economic bl...

Greece finds 35 COVID-19 cases in Moria migrant camp

Coronavirus infections in Greeces overcrowded migrant camp Moria on the island of Lesbos nearly doubled since Monday to 35 confirmed cases, the migration ministry said on Tuesday. The facility was placed under quarantine last week after aut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020