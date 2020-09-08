Left Menu
Soccer-Carrasco makes permanent move to Atletico

A statement from Atletico on Tuesday said Carrasco, 27, had signed a four-year deal with the club, who finished third in La Liga last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Carrasco first joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2015 and scored for the club in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid, which they drew 1-1 before losing in a penalty shootout.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:30 IST
Atletico Madrid have signed winger Yannick Carrasco on a permanent deal from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang after the Belgium international enjoyed a successful loan spell back with the Spaniards last season.

Carrasco first joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2015 and scored for the club in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid, which they drew 1-1 before losing in a penalty shootout. He left for Dalian in February 2018 alongside Atletico team mate Nico Gaitan but re-joined earlier this year and was a crucial part of the team's push to finish third when the campaign resumed after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

