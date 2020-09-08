US Open 2020: Jennifer Brady cruises into semifinals
Jennifer Brady of the USA on Tuesday sailed into the semifinals of the ongoing US Open 2020.ANI | New York | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:39 IST
Jennifer Brady of the USA on Tuesday sailed into the semifinals of the ongoing US Open 2020. Brady defeated Yulia Putintseva of Russia in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to enter the semifinals of the tournament.
The 25-year-old came out all guns blazing and she did not let her opponent settle into the match. Brady won the first set 6-3, and she took the momentum from there to win the second set in no time.
The 25-year-old Brady had earlier defeated Angelique Kerber in the round-of-16 match to progress to the quarterfinals. Now, Noami Osaka will take on Shelby Rogers in the other quarterfinal later in the day. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yulia Putintseva
- Jennifer Brady
- USA
- Russia
- Angelique Kerber
- Shelby Rogers
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Singham, former IPS Annamalai Kuppusamy set to join BJP today
Flipkart to move to 100% EV usage by 2030; joins Climate Group's EV100 initiative
What is wrong in apologising, is this word so bad, says SC on Bhushan's refusal to apologise for tweets contemptuous to judiciary.
Karnataka's 'Singham', former IPS officer Annamalai Kuppusamy joins BJP
Kremlin: Navalny poisoning accusations 'empty noise'