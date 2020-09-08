Lakers' Davis, Rockets' Harden penalized for Game 2 incidents

Left Menu
"Seems to be a thing lately, not sure why." Also on Tuesday, the NBA announced that Rockets guard James Harden has been assessed a technical foul for hitting Davis in the face with his left arm in the first quarter of Game 2.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 23:52 IST
Los Angeles Lakers star forward/center Anthony Davis has been assessed a flagrant 1 foul for striking the groin area of Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals, the NBA announced Tuesday. Davis used his right arm to make contact between Green's legs as he drove the lane late in the first half of Sunday's 117-109 win by the Lakers.

Green was unable to defend the play against Davis, who converted an easy layup to give the Lakers a 67-51 lead with 15 seconds left in the second quarter. The play marked the third time this postseason that a Rockets player was hit below the belt.

Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul hit Ben McLemore in the groin area in overtime of Game 3 of the first-round series on Aug. 22. Also, Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA for his shot to the groin of P.J. Tucker in Game 5 of that series on Aug. 29. "It would be greatly appreciated if opposing players would stop punching our players in the (expletive) during the game," Rockets CEO Tad Brown tweeted after Davis' shot on Green. "Seems to be a thing lately, not sure why."

Also on Tuesday, the NBA announced that Rockets guard James Harden has been assessed a technical foul for hitting Davis in the face with his left arm in the first quarter of Game 2. --Field Level Media

