Golf-Hull withdraws from ANA Inspiration after positive COVID-19 test

Charley Hull has withdrawn from this week's ANA Inspiration, the year's second women's major, after testing positive for COVID-19, the world number 28 said in a statement on Tuesday.

09-09-2020
Image Credit: ANI

Charley Hull has withdrawn from this week's ANA Inspiration, the year's second women's major, after testing positive for COVID-19, the world number 28 said in a statement on Tuesday. Hull said on Twitter that she had been informed of her positive test by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) on Tuesday.

"I didn't feel great yesterday but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up," she added https://twitter.com/HullCharley/status/1303398999668424706/photo/1. "I now realize I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with Tour on contact tracing.

"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favorite events of the year but wish everyone the best of luck at this week's tournament and look forward to when I can return to playing on Tour." The ANA Inspiration will take place at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, and starts on Thursday.

