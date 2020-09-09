Soccer-Batshuayi brace bags Belgium easy win over Iceland

Striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice as Belgium eased to a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Iceland and a 12th win in a row in their UEFA Nations League clash at the King Baudouin Stadium on Tuesday. Holmbert Fridjonsson had given the visitors an early lead, but Axel Witsel, Batshuayi, Dries Mertens and teenager Jeremy Doku all scored to ensure there would be no surprise result in Brussels.

Belgium lead the League A Group 2 standings with a maximum haul of six points from two games, followed by England (four points), Denmark (one) and Iceland (zero). Roberto Martinez's side will next be in action against England in London on Oct. 11 with only the top team in each pool advancing to the Nations League finals.