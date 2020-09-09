Left Menu
PREVIEW-Soccer-Six new faces to watch in the Premier League

Considering his tender age Havertz shows great maturity and the same instinct for well-timed arrivals in dangerous areas that enabled Lampard to become the club's record goalscorer.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 07:30 IST
Lionel Messi will not be lighting up the Premier League next season after reluctantly deciding to stay at Barcelona, but some of the world's most sought-after talent has arrived. Here are six who could make the biggest impact.

KAI HAVERTZ (Germany) Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea - 72 million pounds ($94 million)

Chelsea have been active in the market as owner Roman Abramovich backs manager Frank Lampard but the 21-year-old Germany international Havertz is the most exciting addition. Scorer of 18 goals in all competitions last season, Havertz gives Lampard several options either as a striker, a winger, a 'false 9' or even a deep midfielder.

Considering his tender age Havertz shows great maturity and the same instinct for well-timed arrivals in dangerous areas that enabled Lampard to become the club's record goalscorer. Along with fellow new signings Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, Havertz could unlock a Chelsea title challenge.

FERRAN TORRES (Spain) Valencia to Manchester City - 20 million pounds

Man City fans were sorry to see Leroy Sane sold to Bayern Munich but in 20-year-old right winger Torres they have a player who potentially could make an even bigger impact. Torres boasts blistering pace and enjoys nothing more than running at full backs, although his dribbling can sometimes frustrate.

First he must nail down a regular spot in a side already boasting formidable firepower, but Torres could move to the next level at City under Pep Guardiola, just as Raheem Sterling did. DONNY VAN DE BEEK (Netherlands)

Ajax to Manchester United - 35 million pounds The 23-year-old could prove to be an astute piece of business, giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a different midfield option.

He has an ability to find pockets of space either as an advanced playmaker or in a deeper role, predominantly on the right. Not lightning fast, one of his strengths is his decision-making, rarely choosing the wrong option when advancing attacks. Looks perfectly-suited to supply the ammunition for the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

TIMO WERNER (Germany) RB Leipzig to Chelsea - 47 million pounds

Werner was nothing short of sensational at Leipzig last season, scoring 34 goals in all competitions. Strong, agile and boasting great awareness, Werner is also flexible and would likely flourish either as a sole out-and-out striker or in a 4-3-3 formation sometimes employed by Lampard.

While he is happy to drop and link play, Werner is lethal when receiving the ball in the penalty area. Expect him to be a contender for the Premier League's Golden Boot this season.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ (Colombia) Real Madrid to Everton - 12 million pounds

James won the Golden Boot award at the 2014 World Cup but his stock has fallen to such an extent that he will try to re-ignite at Everton, rather than a Champions League club. If anyone can get a tune out of the 29-year-old playmaker it is Carlo Ancelotti who first took him to Real Madrid.

After some of the sterile stuff served up by Everton last season, a rejuvenated James linking up with Abdoulaye Doucoure, should he sign from Watford, would at least give the fans something to feel hopeful about. FABIO SILVA (Portugal)

Porto to Wolverhampton Wanderers - 35 million pounds He only turned 18 in July yet Wolves paid a club-record fee for the young attacker who has caught the eye of Europe's elite.

The fee might look a bit high for a player who has scored three goals in 24 appearances for Porto but in Nuno Espirito Santo, he has the ideal manager to flourish as competition for Mexican front man Raul Jimenez. ($1 = 0.7684 pounds)

