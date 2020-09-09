Left Menu
Development News Edition

Griezmann stars as France beats Croatia 4-2 in WCup repeat

Seconds before halftime, Ben Yedder teed up Martial with a pass from the right — but his scuffed shot hit the post before bouncing back off goalkeeper Dominik Livaković for an own goal. Poor defending in the 55th helped substitute Josip Brekalo grab his first international goal, too.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:13 IST
Griezmann stars as France beats Croatia 4-2 in WCup repeat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Antoine Griezmann scored one goal and set up another for defender Dayot Upamecano as France staged a repeat of the World Cup final by beating Croatia 4-2 in the Nations League. Griezmann even passed up the chance to double his tally late on by allowing substitute Olivier Giroud to take a penalty for France's fourth goal.

Giroud is just one goal behind Michel Platini's national record, while Upamecano's header was his first. The 21-year-old impressed at center half when Leipzig reached the Champions League semifinals, and headed in Griezmann's corner midway through the second half. France has won both its games but trails Group 3 leader Portugal on goal difference. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both for Portugal in a 2-0 win at Sweden to reach 101 international goals.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial had a hand in the other goals as France overcame a Croatia side which had taken the lead through Dejan Lovren's 17th-minute opener. That goal game after a corner was swung over from the right and a headed clearance fell to Lovren on the left side of the penalty area. Lovren controlled the ball with his right foot as he cut inside a defender and then fired a shot into the opposite corner with his left.

Martial sprang into action in the 43rd, showing great footwork to combine with Wissam Ben Yedder on the edge of the penalty area before deftly setting up Griezmann's close-range shot. It was Griezmann's 31st international goal, moving him level with France great Zinedine Zidane, and a confidence boost considering last Saturday's penalty miss in a 1-0 win away against Sweden. Seconds before halftime, Ben Yedder teed up Martial with a pass from the right — but his scuffed shot hit the post before bouncing back off goalkeeper Dominik Livaković for an own goal.

Poor defending in the 55th helped substitute Josip Brekalo grab his first international goal, too. Latching onto a pass from midfield, he held off three defenders before shooting under goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. The match went ahead despite striker Kylian Mbappé testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The Paris Saint-Germain star scored France's last goal in the World Cup final and netted the only goal against Sweden.

Lloris made his 116th appearance to tie center half Marcel Desailly in third place all-time on France's list. Highly-rated midfielder Eduardo Camavinga came on for his debut during the second half, becoming the youngest player to represent France since the second world war at 17 years, 10 months. He had a shot saved after darting in from the right, and Martial wasted two late chances.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Municipal corporation to demolish illegal alterations at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow: BMC official.

Municipal corporation to demolish illegal alterations at Kangana Ranauts Mumbai bungalow BMC official....

MX Takatak goes from 0 to 1 billion daily video views in 1 month

Homegrown short video app MX TakaTak has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the go-to destination for content creators in India. While there is no doubt about the rising popularity of short video apps, MX TakaTak has clock...

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Streets tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bon...

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltds BPCLs long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus with a negative outlook. The agency has also affirmed BPCLs senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020