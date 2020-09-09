Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Bruyne named English football's player of the year

England prevented Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema claiming the award for a second straight season. Premier League team of the year: Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool); David Silva (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City); Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

PTI | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 10:45 IST
De Bruyne named English football's player of the year

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was voted English football's player of the year, denying Liverpool a third straight winner of the prestigious award. De Bruyne became the first City player to capture the Professional Footballers' Association award after scoring 13 goals and making a record-tying 20 assists last season.

The Belgian credited manager Pep Guardiola for giving him the freedom to be creative. "Most of the time he just lets me be me," De Bruyne said of Guardiola. "We speak often about the team but in a lot of senses he knows when he gives the orders of what the team has to do that I will listen.

"But then on the other side, he gives me a lot of freedom; I don't know why, that's just the way it goes between us. He knows in one way I will always put the team first and then obviously if I can help myself I'm going to do that." Liverpool players Virgil Van Dijk (2019) and Mohamed Salah (2018) won the award — voted on by players in the top flight — the past two seasons, but the team was denied a hat trick of winners despite becoming champions last season for the first time in 30 years. Liverpool finished 18 points clear of City, the runner-up. Van Dijk was on the shortlist again along with teammates Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was named the young player of the year.

De Bruyne also fought off the challenge of his teammate, Raheem Sterling, as a City player finally won the award following the team's recent dominance of English football. "It's maybe strange that I'm the first one at City," De Bruyne said, "seeing all the good players who played there before and who are still playing. But it's nice to represent the club." Beth England won the women's player of the year award, having helped Chelsea capture the Women's Super League and the League Cup by scoring 21 goals in all competitions. England prevented Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema claiming the award for a second straight season.

Premier League team of the year: Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool); David Silva (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City); Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Sadio Mane (Liverpool). Women's Super League team of the year: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea); Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea); Caroline Weir (Man City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Ji So-yun (Chelsea); Beth England (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Man City).

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Avaali launches reverse auction feature for Velocious Supplier Relationship Management solution

Bengaluru Karnataka India September 9 ANINewsVoir Avaali, the Bengaluru headquartered company with specialization in bringing down cycle time and cost of enterprise business processes, launched a reverse auction feature for its Velocious Su...

Municipal corporation to demolish illegal alterations at Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow: BMC official.

Municipal corporation to demolish illegal alterations at Kangana Ranauts Mumbai bungalow BMC official....

MX Takatak goes from 0 to 1 billion daily video views in 1 month

Homegrown short video app MX TakaTak has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the go-to destination for content creators in India. While there is no doubt about the rising popularity of short video apps, MX TakaTak has clock...

China, HK stocks drop on Wall St tech woes, rising Sino-U.S. tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, following Wall Streets tech rout overnight, and as escalating Sino-U.S. relations and falling oil prices dampened risk appetite. Some mainland Chinese investors are seeking safe haven in bon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020