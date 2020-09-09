Dodgers win 10-inning slugfest against D-backs

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs in his first career multi-home run game. He hadn't homered in 27 at-bats this year before Tuesday.

The Dodgers (31-12) scored four runs in the 10th off Diamondbacks reliever Yoan Lopez (0-1). Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers' closer, worked 1 1/3 innings for the win to improve to 3-0. However, he gave up Christian Walker's two-run home run and David Peralta's two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the 10th before getting the final out.

Arizona (15-28) had the winning run at the plate and the tying run on base but lost its fourth consecutive game. Chris Taylor's fielder's choice grounder drove in AJ Pollock from third base in the top of the 10th. Taylor hit a bouncer to Arizona third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who dropped the ball and was too late to throw out Pollock at home plate. That gave the Dodgers a 7-6 lead.

Lux, who homered to left field in the second inning, went deep to right in the 10th. The Dodgers won despite leaving 15 runners on base, as they had 10 hits and drew 12 walks. Edwin Rios added a two-run double for the Dodgers in a four-run seventh inning that allowed them to tie the score at 6.

The Dodgers got only 2 2/3 innings from starter Walker Buehler. He hit 100 mph on the radar gun several times but appeared to be dealing with an aggravated blister and exited the game after surrendering five runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out two without issuing a walk. Daulton Varsho and Kole Calhoun homered in a five-run third inning for the Diamondbacks, who couldn't hold a 5-1 lead.

The Diamondbacks had a chance to win in the ninth, but Tim Locastro was thrown out easily at home plate to end the inning after stealing second base and taking third on an error. Locastro decided to try for home and was out by a long distance. --Field Level Media