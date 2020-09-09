Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-South Korea's Park tempers expectations ahead of LPGA Tour return

Park Sung-hyun returns to the LPGA Tour at this week's ANA Inspiration but after a 10-month absence the world number four says she does not expect to be in contention for the second women's major of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:01 IST
Golf-South Korea's Park tempers expectations ahead of LPGA Tour return

Park Sung-hyun returns to the LPGA Tour at this week's ANA Inspiration but after a 10-month absence the world number four says she does not expect to be in contention for the second women's major of the year. The ANA Inspiration, which begins on Thursday at Mission Hills Country Club in California, will be the 26-year-old South Korean's first LPGA Tour event since the CME Group Tour Championship in November last year.

"I think I'm more nervous than excited to be back," said Park, a two-times major winner. "It's been a while since I've been in a competitive environment. "I've got to keep that in mind playing while the four rounds this week.

"There aren't that many tournaments this year, but I do hope to win at some point and finish on a high note." Park said the extended break had allowed her to fully recover from the shoulder injury that had troubled her since late last season.

"I think taking time off has helped. I feel that I'm all recovered now," the former world number one said. "I've only started practicing just a few weeks ago, but I hope to do well."

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dodgers win 10-inning slugfest against D-backs

Gavin Lux homered twice, including a three-run shot in the top of the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a four-run deficit for a 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lux went 3-for-5 with f...

State investigators in Belarus search flat of opposition politician Znak - lawyer

The flat of Belarusian opposition politician Maxim Znak is being searched by the countrys state investigative committee, Sputnik Belarus cited Znaks lawyer as saying on Wednesday. Znak, a member of the opposition coordination council, which...

Boeing finds new problem with 787 that will delay deliveries

Boeing has recorded its first orders of the year for the grounded 737 Max, but a new flaw has surfaced in another of its planes, compounding the companys struggle to recover during a pandemic that has undercut demand for new jetliners. Boei...

Hippo Video raises $4.5m in funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation, Exfinity Venture Partners

Hippo Video, a video customer experience CX platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4.5 million about Rs 33 crore in funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Exfinity Venture Partners. Existing investors Sequoia Capital Indias Surge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020