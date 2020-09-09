Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust

England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again after the pair were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:55 IST
Soccer-Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

England manager Gareth Southgate said Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection again after the pair were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland. Video footage earlier this week showed Manchester United forward Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Foden allegedly inviting women to their hotel rooms after England's 1-0 victory against Iceland in Reykjavik.

The duo was subsequently removed from Southgate's squad and missed the goalless draw against Denmark on Tuesday. "Trust needs to be rebuilt and that takes time," Southgate told British media.

"There has to be a consequence of what happened and then we've got to try to help them rebuild. Young people err more often than older people do. But that doesn't mean that you can hold that against them forever." Southgate said the youngsters would have been punished for their actions even if there was no quarantine in place.

"I don't really understand how players could have felt that was acceptable. That is a puzzle to me. We talked about a COVID breach. Initially, that was what we needed to take control of. We had to act quickly," he said. "What's emerged since means that whether there had been a COVID situation or not we'd have been sending the players home anyway. Everybody else needs to understand that's not going to be tolerated within an England camp."

Foden and Greenwood issued apologies in the aftermath of the incident, while the Football Association said they would be investigating the "unacceptable" breach of protocols.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Kershaw rides momentum into D-backs matchup

The two biggest storylines from the Los Angeles Dodgers wild 10-9, 10-inning win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night were Gavin Luxs two-homer, three-hit night, and starting pitcher Walker Buehlers early exit from the game. The Dodg...

Another Belarus opposition politician is seized by masked men

Belarus opposition politician Maxim Znak was detained on Wednesday by masked men wearing plain clothes, supporters said, as authorities extended a systematic campaign to round up the leaders of a month-long mass protest movement.Znak was de...

COVID-19 norms flouted at BJP procession in Indore

Social distancing norms were flouted during a procession Kalash Yatra organised by BJP in support of State Minister Tulsi Silawat in Indore on Tuesday.Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Silawat is contesting from the Sanwer constituency...

France describes India as foremost Asian strategic partner

France on Wednesday described India as its foremost Asian strategic partner and said the upcoming visit of its Defence Minister Florence Parly to the country is aimed at further strengthening the forward-looking defence cooperation with New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020