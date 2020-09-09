Sharma seeks redemption at Portugal Masters

Left Menu
The former Race to Dubai champion gets his campaign up and running at 08.05 on Thursday with last week's Valderrama winner John Catlin and China's Li Haotong. Two-time Masters Tournament winner Jose Maria Olazabal tees off at 08.25 alongside South Africa's George Coetzee and France's Benjamin Herbert.

Going through one of the worst patches of his career, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma will look for redemption this week when he tees up at the Portugal Masters here on Thursday. The 24-year-old Sharma, who arrived in Europe for the Hero Open last month, will be making his seventh start in as many weeks. Yet he has made the cut only once at Celtic Classic.

While he has played well in patches, Sharma has also given away shots in a bunch. The two-time winner on European Tour, Sharma, will need to work his way around the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course as he seeks to re-discover his form.

Sharma will play his first two rounds with Frenchman Darius Van Driel and German Sebastian Heisele. The field also includes Tommy Fleetwood, who is seeking his first win of the year. The former Race to Dubai champion gets his campaign up and running at 08.05 on Thursday with last week's Valderrama winner John Catlin and China's Li Haotong.

Two-time Masters Tournament winner Jose Maria Olazabal tees off at 08.25 alongside South Africa's George Coetzee and France's Benjamin Herbert. Defending champion Steven Brown will play with Dane Lucas Bjerregaard and South African Brandon Stone.

