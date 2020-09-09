Rijiju reiterates India's commitment to Clean Sport in online meet with WADA chief

Left Menu
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday attended an online meeting with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka and reiterated India's commitment towards promoting Clean Sport.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:36 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju . Image Credit: ANI

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday attended an online meeting with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) President Witold Banka and reiterated India's commitment towards promoting Clean Sport. Speaking at the meeting Rijiju said clean sport is a "focus area" for his ministry.

"For years I have worked towards promoting Clean Sport and now as Sports Minister of India that commitment has only grown stronger. I am happy to inform you that Clean Sport is a focus area for my ministry and we are committed to cooperate with WADA to ensure Clean Sport is achieved globally," Rijiju said. While discussing a plethora of issues, the Sports Minister also spoke of the readiness of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) to conduct tests as per WADA guidelines. WADA accreditation of NDTL has been under suspension since August 20, 2019.

Speaking on this, Rijiju said, "I have been informed that NDTL has submitted all the 47 corrective action reports to WADA as per timelines defined by WADA and also sent a compliance report on the 13 decision points conveyed by the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee. With this, NDTL now stands fully compliant with all requirements of WADA and the International Standard of Laboratories. I would request you to expedite the process and organize to lift the suspension of NDTL's WADA Accreditation." The Sports Minister also invited the WADA team for an on-site visit of NDTL. "Once international travel is allowed, I would request a WADA team to visit NDTL and check if all upgradations are as per the satisfaction of WADA. If anything else needs amendments, we will do so," he said.

Inviting the WADA President for an India visit, Rijiju also offered to extend support to WADA in terms of greater financial contribution as well as manpower resources. "We are good at scientific research and I feel that the presence of Indian representatives in your various committees will be beneficial. On behalf of my government I would like to assure you that as a member nation, India is willing to extend all support," he said. (ANI)

