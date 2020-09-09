Left Menu
Wrestler Navin Kumar now stable, advised home quarantine: SAI

Wrestler Navin Kumar who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he is stable and asymptomatic.

09-09-2020
Wrestler Navin Kumar (Photo/ SAI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Wrestler Navin Kumar who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he is stable and asymptomatic. Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Wednesday announced that Navin's homestay has been approved by the district COVID Nodal officer.

"Wrestler Navin (65kg) who had tested COVID+ during the RTPCR test given by SAI upon arrival at the National Camp, & was in the hospital, has now been advised home quarantine by doctors as he's stable & asymptomatic. His homestay is approved by District COVID Nodal Officer," SAI tweeted. Navin was among the three wrestlers who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier. Apart from Navin, Deepak Punia and Krishan had tested positive for the virus.

The three senior men's wrestlers had reported to the National Wrestling Camp at SAI Centre in Sonipat. All wrestlers were tested, upon arrival, as per the SAI SOP for the resumption of sports activities. SAI had said that they have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure.

"As per protocol all wrestlers along with the coaches and support staff were made to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID-19. During the test wrestlers, Deepak Punia-86KG, Navin-65KG and Krishan-125KG were found positive and have been moved to an SAI empanelled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring," SAI had said in a statement. (ANI)

