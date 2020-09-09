Left Menu
Soccer-Messi in good spirits during Barca training as departure saga fades

But the Argentine announced last Friday that he would stay at Barca for this year as he did not want to challenge the club in court over a disputed clause in his contract which he argued allowed him to leave without a transfer fee. Barca are sitting out the first two weeks of the new Spanish top-flight campaign due to participating in last month's Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament, where they were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:40 IST
Lionel Messi looked back in his comfort zone during training with his Barcelona team mates on Wednesday in preparation for the new La Liga season as he continued to move on from his aborted attempt to leave the club last month. Barca's all-time top scorer was seen smiling as he and his fellow players worked through persistent rain at the club's Joan Gamper training complex under the orders of new coach Ronald Koeman.

