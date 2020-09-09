Left Menu
Yuvraj writes to BCCI, wants to play for Punjab

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has confirmed that he would be coming out of retirement to play for Punjab in the upcoming domestic season.

09-09-2020
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has confirmed that he would be coming out of retirement to play for Punjab in the upcoming domestic season. The 2011 World Cup-winning hero has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Yuvraj has now officially sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues, Cricbuzz reported. Yuvraj had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019, and after that, he turned out to play in the GT20 League in Canada. As per protocols, BCCI only gives NOCs for foreign leagues once the player announces retirement from Indian cricket.

"I enjoyed spending time with these youngsters, and talking to them about various aspects of the game, I realised that they were able to pick up various things that I was telling them. I had to get into the nets to show them a few other elements, and I was pleasantly surprised at how well I was hitting the ball even though I hadn't held a bat for a really long time," Cricbuzz quoted Yuvraj as saying. Over the last few years, Punjab has lost a number of its main players such as Manan Vohra and Barinder Sran, who qualified to play for Chandigarh as locals.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The stylish left-handed batsman called time on his career after having almost 20 years of experience in international cricket. The Chandigarh-born cricketer has marvelled the crowd across the world with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, smart bowling, or fierce batting. Big events brought out the best in him -- be it his international cricket entry at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mindblowing batting at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at the 2011 World Cup. (ANI)

