Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yorkshire Cricket appoint sub-committee to probe Azeem Rafiq racism allegations

Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Board has appointed a sub-committee to investigate the allegations of racism made by former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq referring to his time with the side.

ANI | Yorkshire | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:20 IST
Yorkshire Cricket appoint sub-committee to probe Azeem Rafiq racism allegations
Yorkshire County Cricket Club logo. Image Credit: ANI

Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Board has appointed a sub-committee to investigate the allegations of racism made by former England U-19 spinner Azeem Rafiq referring to his time with the side. "The sub-committee will want advice in this process. They have considered the credentials of Squire Patton Boggs to provide legal advice, and are in agreement that they are appointed by the Club, to assist in this matter," the county said in a statement.

"The sub-committee has co-opted Dr Samir Pathak who will act as Chair. Dr Pathak is a Trustee of the MCC Foundation, a member of the MCC cricket committee, an Academic Clinical Lecturer at the University of Bristol, and a Liver and Pancreas Surgeon at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust," it added. Gulfraz Riaz has also been co-opted onto the sub-committee. Riaz is the Chairman of the National Asian Cricket Council (NACC) and has worked as a Cricket Development Manager at Club Cricket Conference for the past eight years.

Stephen Willis, Chief Financial Officer at Durham University and Senior Independent Director at The Yorkshire County Cricket Club will join the sub-committee, along with Hanif Malik OBE. Rafiq had claimed that during his stint with county club Yorkshire he thought of killing himself due to alleged racism.

"I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire. I was living my family's dream as a professional cricketer, but inside I was dying. I was dreading going to work. I was in pain every day," ESPNcricinfo had quoted Rafiq as saying. Commenting on his appointment as Chairman, Pathak said: "Being of British-Indian heritage and having been born in Yorkshire, it is an honour to chair this sub-committee which will review the serious grievances raised.

"There is a need for all organisations to be diverse and inclusive. My heritage means that I have a deep-rooted interest in equality within sport and society, and I aim to be as impartial as possible throughout this fair and independent investigation," he added. On Monday, Yorkshire's chairman Roger Hutton in a statement said that the club took the decision to launch a 'formal investigation' into the specific allegations made by Rafiq.

"Any allegation of this nature is hugely concerning to everyone from the board to the playing staff here, and we take the reports very seriously. On Monday this week the club took the decision to launch a formal investigation into the specific allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, and a wider review of YCCC's policies and culture," Hutton had said in a statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Justice Department moves to defend Trump against rape accuser's defamation lawsuit

The U.S. Department of Justice intervened in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, moving the case to federal court and seeking to install its own legal team to replace Trumps private lawyers. In ...

Amarinder expresses displeasure over Punjab's ease of doing biz ranking

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the states 19th rank in the Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings and announced a new system of deemed approvals to further promote ease of doing business...

Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has formed a 13-member high-level committee to study the National Education Policy NEP 2020 in order to advise the government on two-language policy and other issues. While describing the functions...

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A far-right Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020