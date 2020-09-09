Kerala Blasters sign young goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill on two-year deal

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) seventh edition, Kerala Blasters FC have signed young goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill on a two-year deal on Wednesday. The 19-year old, born in Ludhiana, Punjab, started his footballing career with the Chandigarh Football Academy in 2014. He trained for two years at the academy, before being selected to the AIFF Elite Academy that was preparing for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017. He was signed by the Indian Arrows in the same year wherein he made over 30 appearances for the club over two seasons in the I-league.

The young shot-stopper caught the eye of the KBFC talent hunt team with his heroic performance in the Super Cup qualifiers in 2019. The custodian will look to go from strength to strength and develop further as he joins Kerala Blasters FC from the ISL rivals Bengaluru FC. "The management was very genuine when they explained their future plans for myself and the team. This, along with the temptation to play in front of the best fans is what motivated me to move to Kerala Blasters FC. I want the fans to know that I will give it my all and will put up a fight whenever the team needs me," Gill said in a statement.

Ishfaq Ahmed, assistant coach Kerala Blasters FC said, "As a 19-year old, Prabhsukhan is very mature for his age and a confident goalkeeper too. He is one of the very few goalkeepers in India who is very good with his hands and feet. His signing reinforces our trust in young talents and our focus on their growth and development. I am very excited to see him join us and am positive that he will be a good addition to the squad." The 2020-21 season of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. (ANI)