Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ammunition will be delivered at your doorstep: Rijiju tells shooters

While the Olympic core group shooters living in and around the national capital resumed training in July and August on their own after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to open the Dr Karni Singh Range, those living elsewhere could not risk travelling under the current circumstances, making do with training at home. Rijiju, who visited the range on Wednesday, announced that shooters of all categories – elite, developmental and Khelo India – will be given ammunition and targets from KSSR and other accredited academies so that they can continue to train at their home range.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 21:13 IST
Ammunition will be delivered at your doorstep: Rijiju tells shooters

Indian shooters will be able to train without having to travel away from their home ranges amid the COVID-19 pandemic as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said ammunition will be made available to them at their doorstep. While the Olympic core group shooters living in and around the national capital resumed training in July and August on their own after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) decided to open the Dr Karni Singh Range, those living elsewhere could not risk travelling under the current circumstances, making do with training at home.

Rijiju, who visited the range on Wednesday, announced that shooters of all categories – elite, developmental and Khelo India – will be given ammunition and targets from KSSR and other accredited academies so that they can continue to train at their home range. "It is important that athletes, especially 2024 and 2028 Olympic probables get a chance to continue their training wherever they are in the country. They may not be able to visit KSSR or other academies owing to the Covid 19 situation," Rijiju said in a statement.

"However, many of them practice in their home range as well as in facilities near their homes. We want to ensure that their training is in no way compromised because of lack of availability of ammunition. "Athletes can collect whatever they need from KSSR and other accredited academies and continue their sporting activities." The decision will impact a total of 253 shooters across elite, developmental and Khelo India athletes, who can now train at a sporting facility convenient for them, without having to come to KSSR. With this decision elite shooters like Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary and several others will have the advantage of training in their home towns.

Speaking about the decision, elite shooter Anish Bhanwala, who interacted with Rijiju during his visit, said, "It felt great that Minister Sir came to meet us and enquire about our needs. "If we can get the ammunition and practice at a range which is closer to our homes it will not just ensure our safety during Covid times but also allow us to devote more time to training. "I am sure elite shooters who do not live in Delhi will benefit hugely from this decision. This will ensure that we can continue our Olympic training." The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had initially planned to organise a compulsory training camp for its Olympic core group from August 1 but was forced to postpone it indefinitely due to a surge in COVID cases across the country. Adhering to the health and safety protocols, a handful of shooters, part of the core group, have been training at the facility since it was reopened for use on July 8.

Shooters such as World Cup medallist Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala have been training here for many weeks now alongside shotgun marksmen like Sheeraz Sheikh and Mairaj Ahmad Khan. Both Bhaker and Rajput are quota holders for the Tokyo Olympics. Bhanwala also has a bright chance of making the Indian team for the Games.

A total of 15 Indian shooters have secured quota places for the Olympic Games, postponed to next year due to the raging pandemic. Earlier in the day, Rijiju had tweeted alongside pictures of his visit, "Checked the facilities at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Training has resumed and all health safety measures are in place.

"Taken decision that best quality ammunition for our top shooters will be made available at their doorsteps wherever they are practicing," Rijiju tweeetd alongside pictures of his visit to the range." PTI AH PM AT AT.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

MHA grants FCRA registration to Amritsar-based organisation to receive foreign funds to run 'langar', help poor

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday allowed an Amritsar-based association to receive foreign funds to provide free food and other facilities to devotees of Golden temple. Government sources said the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Saheb Sri Darbar...

Assam leaders switch sides ahead of assembly election

Nearly 500 people, including former BJP MLA Dilip Moran, from various political parties and social groups joined the opposition Congress on Wednesday, while almost an equal number of people joined the saffron party ahead of the assembly pol...

Cong workers raise slogans outside party office in Ajmer, express support for Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilots supporters raised slogans outside the Congress office in Ajmer as party general secretary Ajay Maken held a meeting there with local leaders. While they shouted slogans praising Pilot, an...

Bolivia refers August 2020 protests to International Criminal Court - prosecutor

The interim government of Bolivia has referred protests and blockades by opposition supporters this August ahead of the presidential vote in October to the International Criminal Court, the courts prosecutor said in a statement Wednesday.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020