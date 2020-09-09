Left Menu
Man Utd Women sign two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath

Manchester United Women have signed two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath on a one-year deal subject to obtaining a work permit on Wednesday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:42 IST
US midfielder Tobin Heath (Photo/Manchester United Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United Women have signed two-time World Cup winner Tobin Heath on a one-year deal subject to obtaining a work permit on Wednesday. The 32-year-old midfielder has spent the past seven seasons with the National Women's Soccer League side, Portland Thorns.

Having spent the majority of her playing career in America, she also had two spells in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014. Heath is an experienced international player and has been capped by the USA national team 168 times. Her many honours with the USA include two World Cups and two Olympic gold medals.

She was also shortlisted for the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or. "Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them. I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter," Heath said in a statement.

Head coach Casey Stoney believes that Heath's speed and intelligence will a great asset for the side. "We are all excited to have Tobin join the club; she is an outstanding player who brings a wealth of experience to the squad. She is extremely skillful and possesses so much quality on the ball; her speed and intelligence in one vs one situation will be a real asset that will push the team forward this season, and I can't wait to see her make her mark on the league," Stoney said.

"Tobin's many accolades and trophies also show that she is a proven winner and I'm looking forward to seeing her have a real impact in the squad," she added. (ANI)

