Report: Giants to sign 1B Smoak
The San Francisco Giants are signing free agent first baseman Justin Smoak, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers released the 33-year-old veteran on Tuesday. Milwaukee signed Smoak to a one-year, $5 million deal in December, but he struggled through 33 games this season.Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 23:59 IST
Milwaukee signed Smoak to a one-year, $5 million deal in December, but he struggled through 33 games this season. He batted .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts. An All-Star with Toronto in 2017, Smoak is a .229 career hitter with 196 home runs and 570 RBIs in 1,283 games with the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14), Blue Jays (2015-19) and Brewers.
--Field Level Media
