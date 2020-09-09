Report: Giants to sign 1B Smoak

The San Francisco Giants are signing free agent first baseman Justin Smoak, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers released the 33-year-old veteran on Tuesday.

Milwaukee signed Smoak to a one-year, $5 million deal in December, but he struggled through 33 games this season. He batted .186 with five homers, 15 RBIs and 40 strikeouts. An All-Star with Toronto in 2017, Smoak is a .229 career hitter with 196 home runs and 570 RBIs in 1,283 games with the Texas Rangers (2010), Seattle Mariners (2010-14), Blue Jays (2015-19) and Brewers.

--Field Level Media