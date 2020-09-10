Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dolphins come calling as Newton leads Patriots into opener

"New England is different, we're different, it's a new year, it's a different year, so it'll be a different environment with no fans," said Flores, a former Patriots defensive coordinator who guided his team to an upset win at Foxborough to close out his first season as head coach.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 03:04 IST
Dolphins come calling as Newton leads Patriots into opener

Predictions of the end of the New England Patriots' 11-year reign at the top of the AFC East are plentiful this summer. Some even speculate the Miami Dolphins might be the team to supplant them. One thing is certain: the longtime adversaries look much different than the teams that squared off in Miami's 27-24 upset win last December.

The post-Tom Brady era begins for New England Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots hand the keys to the offense to another former Super Bowl MVP. Cam Newton, released in the offseason by the Carolina Panthers, could have signed with any team but went unclaimed for weeks before the Patriots brought him in on a relatively bargain deal for a starting quarterback.

Newton overtook second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham to earn the starting job, while winning over head coach Bill Belichick. But there's more to prove.

Newton has undergone four surgeries over the past six years, which raises doubts about his potential effectiveness, but he won over teammates in New England and will make his first start for the Patriots. The Dolphins (5-11 in 2019) had a productive offseason in free agency and drafted a potential future franchise quarterback in Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores named Ryan Fitzpatrick his starter for week 1 as Tagovailoa continues to learn the offense. "New England is different, we're different, it's a new year, it's a different year, so it'll be a different environment with no fans," said Flores, a former Patriots defensive coordinator who guided his team to an upset win at Foxborough to close out his first season as head coach. "Everything is just so, so different that we as an organization, as a team, we're not really looking at last year's game and taking much from it."

Newton's offensive targets won't have much experience beyond Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and a backfield of James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead. The Patriots recently placed second-year back Damien Harris on injured reserve after undergoing finger surgery.

"It's been a fun process (with Cam), he brings a lot of energy," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said. "There's never a dull moment and then you can see why the players gravitate so much towards him and his personality." The Patriots' defense took some hits in the offseason in losing linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung after both opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. Tackle Danny Shelton and linebackers Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts each departed in free agency with the latter two joining the Dolphins.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and both Jason and Devin McCourty are back in what should be a formidable secondary. The Dolphins' defense felt the pain of the initial stages of their rebuild in 2019 surrendering the most points in the league (494) and allowing a league-worst 6.0 yards per play.

Fitzpatrick (85.5 passer rating in 2019) still has DeVante Parker (72 catches, 1,202 yards, nine TDs), and second-year pro Preston Williams (32 catches, 428 yards, three TDs), but lost Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns after each opted out. The arrival of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida should improve what was the league's worst running game in 2019 (3.3 yards per attempt). Miami also traded for versatile receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. last week.

"We have a lot of talent on the offensive end and I think being able to utilize each guy, playing to their strengths and giving them some freedom to go out there and do what they do best, that will hopefully show up here as we get going," Fitzpatrick said. For Miami, Parker (hamstring), Williams (knee), Van Noy (hand), cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles) and Xavien Howard (knee) and tight end Mike Gesicki (glute) were limited in practice Wednesday. Tagovailoa (hip) practiced fully.

For the Patriots, Edelman (knee) was limited in practice as were wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (foot) and defensive lineman Chase Winovich (shoulder). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial as participant illness investigated

AstraZenecas suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development. A...

Rockets' Covington passes concussion protocol

Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington passed a concussion test on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursdays Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The club lists Covington as questionable on its injury report.Covington was injured o...

EXCLUSIVE-Boeing to face independent ethics probe over lunar lander bid -document

Boeing Co is submitting to an independent review of its compliance and ethics practices, according to an agreement struck with NASA and the U.S. Air Force and seen by Reuters, part of widening fallout from its behavior in bidding to supply ...

Floods kill at least 13 and injure 19 in Burkina Faso

Floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 19 others in Burkina Faso following days of heavy rains across the country, including the capital, the government said on Wednesday.Torrential rains have been recorded in the Sahel regions o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020