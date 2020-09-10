Rockets' Covington passes concussion protocol

Left Menu
Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington passed a concussion test on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The club lists Covington as questionable on its injury report. Covington was injured on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series after being struck in the face by the elbow of Anthony Davis of the Lakers.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 03:53 IST
Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington passed a concussion test on Wednesday and is expected to play in Thursday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers. The club lists Covington as questionable on its injury report.

Covington was injured on Tuesday in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinal series after being struck in the face by the elbow of Anthony Davis of the Lakers. "I did everything I was supposed to do yesterday, went through the protocol today and everything just to see how I was feeling and refresh the tests, just to see if things had gotten any worse," Covington told reporters before Wednesday's practice. "But I passed with flying colors, so on to preparing for tomorrow."

Covington, 29, received the inadvertent elbow the during the fourth quarter and fell to the ground. Covington said the back of his head hit the court. The Rockets initially were concerned that Covington might have broken his nose.

"I think he got hit in the nose, and he was bleeding pretty good," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said about Covington after the 112-102 loss. Covington had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes before exiting. He is averaging 11 points in the series and has made 8 of 15 3-point attempts.

Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (personal reasons) will miss his second straight game. The Lakers own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

--Field Level Media

