Lightning star Point leaves Game 2 against Isles

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 07:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 07:39 IST
Tampa Bay Lightning star Brayden Point left early in the second period of Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoff game with an unknown issue, possibly an injury. Point, who collected five points in his team's 8-2 victory in the first game of its Eastern Conference final series with the New York Islanders, skated gingerly to the bench five minutes into the frame and headed to the dressing room.

Late in the first period, Point fell awkwardly into the boards while pursued by a couple of defenders and lost his helmet in the process. He took a couple of shifts early in the second period but lacked zip in his stride on one scoring chance before he headed to the bench and went to the dressing room. Point was not on the ice to begin the third period.

Point went into the game leading the Lightning with eight goals and 23 points in the postseason. He was riding a seven-game point scoring streak, during which he's collected four goals and 16 points. --Field Level Media

