US Open: Victoria Azarenka advances to semi-finals, sets up clash with Serena Williams

Victoria Azarenka has cruised into the semi-finals of the US Open after a dominating win over Elise Mertens. In the quarter-final match, Azarenka claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over her opponent. With this win, Azarenka has set up a clash against Serena Williams, who had defeated Tsvetana Pironkova to advance in the competition.

Azarenka has lost two heartbreaking US Open finals to Williams -- in 2012 and 2013. She is excited for the semi-final against Williams and looking at it as an "amazing opportunity". "Can it get any better?" US Open's official website quoted Azarenka as saying when asked about the matchup with fellow mother, Williams.

"For me, it can't. I'm so excited about this. It's an amazing opportunity to play against a champion, someone who I respect a lot, who is my friend. I'm just so excited for this opportunity and I hope people are excited for this match," she added. (ANI)