Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimmermann to return for Tigers in twin bill with Cards

I think we're all excited." The Cardinals will start Jack Flaherty (2-1, 2.95 ERA) and Austin Gomber (0-0, 0.64 ERA) in the seven-inning games at Busch Stadium. Flaherty last just 2 2/3 innings in his last start, a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:24 IST
Zimmermann to return for Tigers in twin bill with Cards
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Cubs)

The busy St. Louis Cardinals will play their third doubleheader in six days when they host the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. The Cardinals (18-17) have remained in the NL playoff chase despite having to play catchup in scheduling after their COVID-19 outbreak. The Tigers (19-22) have also stayed in the AL race, which is a surprising success for a team that lost 114 games last season.

"There's no cashing in in September right now," Tigers pitcher Spencer Turnbull said earlier this week. "We're all hungry. We can smell the blood in the water. We want to play in October. We've been dreaming about that for a while. Especially here in Detroit. ... I think we're all excited." The Cardinals will start Jack Flaherty (2-1, 2.95 ERA) and Austin Gomber (0-0, 0.64 ERA) in the seven-inning games at Busch Stadium.

Flaherty last just 2 2/3 innings in his last start, a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. In his four starts since the team's COVID-19 shutdown, he has failed to work more than five innings in a game. "I just wasn't very good," Flaherty said after Friday's game. "I didn't execute very well. Didn't execute my slider, didn't execute my fastball, didn't execute my curveball. Didn't really execute at all. That's pretty much the way it goes when you don't execute, and they're able to fight off the pitches you do execute."

Gomber worked out of the bullpen this season before making a doubleheader start against the Cubs. He threw a scoreless 2 2/3 innings and struck out five batters in a 5-1 victory. The Tigers will start rookie Tarik Skubal (1-1, 4.70 ERA) and Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Skubal held the Twins to one run on two hits and two walks in six innings in his last start, a 4-1 loss in which he took a no-decision.

Skubal was a ninth-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Seattle University. He has struck out 14 batters in 15 1/3 innings. "He's starting to settle in," bench coach Lloyd McClendon said after that game. "I think the goosebumps are gone and the sweaty palms are gone. He's starting to believe that he belongs, and that's important. You see it in the tempo. You can see it in his mannerisms. He's throwing the ball a lot better."

Zimmermann will make his first start since returning from the injured list. He suffered a forearm strain late in the summer camp. "He's anxious to get here and go with us," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "He's very excited. With everything he's been through this year, he's feeling good."

The Tigers could use a lift from Zimmermann since their starting pitchers have posted a collective 6.45 ERA, the worst in the majors. On Wednesday, the Tigers optioned outfielder Christin Stewart to their alternate training site and promoted prospect Daz Cameron. They called up pitcher Nick Ramirez and sent out John Schreiber and Kyle Funkhouser.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

3 injured after bus falls off 30 feet bridge into Visakhapatnam river

Three persons were injured after a bus in which they were travelling fell off a 30 feet high bridge into the Varaha river alongside National Highway 16 in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The private bus was travelling from Chennai to Visakhapatn...

As Jakarta heads into lockdown, doctors warn of buckling health system

Doctors in Indonesias capital warned on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic is not under control with Jakarta intensive care units nearing full capacity and the city ordering new lockdown measures to stem a spike in infections.Jakarta has rec...

"Nirbhaya case" first instance of Indian men being vocal on women's safety: Smriti Irani

Nirbhaya case is the first instance in India wherein men came out openly and raised their voice for womens safety, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday. I think one of the turning points in our country where men were very expressiv...

Cubs try to get back on track against Reds

The Chicago Cubs will try to win their series against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The Cubs 25-19 are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Reds, which marked their first shutout defeat of the season. They won the series opener by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020