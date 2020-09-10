Left Menu
Simon Fry, Steve Davis among CA's Match Referees Panel for 2020-21 season

Simon Fry and Steve Davies are a part of Cricket Australia's (CA) Match Referees Panel for the 2020-21 season, the cricket board announced on Thursday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:56 IST
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI

Davis has umpired in 57 Test matches, 137 One Day Internationals, and 26 T20 Internationals and is a former member of the ICC Elite Panel. On the other hand, Fry umpired in 49 One Day Internationals, 19 T20 Internationals, and 7 Test matches and also won the Cricket Australia Umpire Award four times. The Cricket Australia Match Referees Panel will oversee all Cricket Australia professional domestic competitions along with pathway tournaments.

2020-21 Cricket Australia Match Referees panel is as follows -- Steve BernardSteve DavisSimon FryDavid GilbertKent HannamDavid JohnstonBob ParryBob StratfordKepler Wessels

"We are thrilled to appoint such a high calibre group of individuals to our Match Referee Panel. We have a good balance of backgrounds and experiences in the group. The inclusion of two recent former International Umpires in Steve Davis and Simon Fry gives us further valuable expertise to draw on," Cricket Australia Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach said in an official statement. "Whilst we are extremely excited about our appointments for the season ahead, we want to acknowledge and thank our departing members for the significant contribution each one of them made as members of our Match Referee Panel," he added. (ANI)

