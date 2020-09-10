ATP adds four new events to 2020 provisional schedule

Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Thursday announced the addition of four new ATP 250 events to the 2020 provisional schedule, as tennis continues its return following the suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated schedule introduces two new back-to-back ATP 250 events in Cologne (Germany, Indoor Hard), new ATP 250 events in Sardinia (Italy, Clay), and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan, Indoor Hard) issued as single-year licenses for 2020.

"The granting of licenses follows applications by tournament promoters and host localities able to satisfy strict health and safety, international travel, and ATP event requirements," ATP said in a release. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said adding new events to the Tour calendar is a positive step given the many challenges tennis has faced this year.

"Our goal was to create additional earning opportunities for players and entertainment for our fans and to do so in a safe and practical way. We are delighted to have tennis back on the court again and these new events will help us finish the year strongly, as we build towards the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals," Gaudenzi said. The provisional calendar remains subject to change and continued assessments will be made relating to health and safety, international travel policies, and governmental approval of sporting events. (ANI)