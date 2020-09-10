Left Menu
Development News Edition

Analysts predict increase in NFL bets this season

The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games in some form this season, including a spike in those who will wager through online sportsbooks, both legal and illegal. According to the survey, 11.3 million Americans will place an online bet of some kind, up 5 percent from last season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:09 IST
Analysts predict increase in NFL bets this season
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A recent survey by the American Gaming Association suggests that a lack of attendance at pro football stadiums won't hurt the sports betting industry this season. The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games in some form this season, including a spike in those who will wager through online sportsbooks, both legal and illegal.

According to the survey, 11.3 million Americans will place an online bet of some kind, up 5 percent from last season. Legal brick and mortar operations are also expected to get a boost of 2 percent, with 6.6 million people expected to wager there.

The report says that 18 percent of respondents plan to wager with a bookie, up from 12 percent last season. The bulk of NFL bets are casual bets made with friends and family or coworkers, but that number is expected to drop by 3 percent to 16.6 million.

The AGA report states that the NFL remains the most popular league to bet on, interesting 93 percent of sports bettors. It also projects that the NFL will see a $2.3 billion annual gain from sports bettors, due to increased fan engagement. The season begins Thursday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK says nothing can override need for unfettered N.Ireland-UK flow of goods

Britain said on Thursday nothing could override the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and it would press on with legislation that it admits breaches international law. The Protocol makes clear t...

Two arrested under Atrocity Act in Pune district

Two people were arrested in the district on Thursday under the Prevention of Atrocities Act for allegedly assaulting a Dalit couple and outraging the womans modesty. The alleged incident took place at Vadhu village in Bhima Koregaon area of...

French new COVID-19 infections at record high, lockdowns feared

France recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest ever single-day total, a day before a cabinet meeting that might consider imposing fresh, local lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Health authorities re...

Britain and EU face "challenging areas" to secure trade deal - UK's chief negotiator

Britain and the European Union must tackle several challenging areas to secure a trade deal, the UKs chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after the latest round of talks on a future relationship. A number of challenging areas remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020