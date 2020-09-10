Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic stops small German clubs from hosting cup games

Fürstenwalde, from the north-east regional league, is one of 11 German clubs in the fourth and fifth divisions who gave up their cherished home advantage against much bigger opponents as the German Cup begins this weekend. Instead of playing before a passionate crowd of locals trying to intimidate the Bundesliga visitors, Fürstenwalde will travel to Wolfsburg's empty reserve stadium.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:24 IST
Pandemic stops small German clubs from hosting cup games

It could have been the game of a lifetime for fans of German soccer club Union Fürstenwalde, taking on Bundesliga team Wolfsburg in its 2,000-capacity home stadium. The coronavirus made it impossible. Fürstenwalde, from the north-east regional league, is one of 11 German clubs in the fourth and fifth divisions who gave up their cherished home advantage against much bigger opponents as the German Cup begins this weekend.

Instead of playing before a passionate crowd of locals trying to intimidate the Bundesliga visitors, Fürstenwalde will travel to Wolfsburg's empty reserve stadium. In normal conditions, Fürstenwalde could hope to earn 350,000 euros ($410,000) from its first German Cup game and invest it in the club's future, club spokesman Fred Wilczek told The Associated Press.

This season it faced spending much of its prize money from a regional qualifying competition on adapting the stadium for TV, with spectator numbers greatly reduced even if the club had approval from local authorities. The situation during the pandemic is “extremely problematic,” Wilczek said. The first round of the German Cup is a traditional showcase for amateur and semi-professional teams, who automatically get home advantage against clubs from higher divisions. It usually brings a windfall in ticket sales and TV exposure, so competition to qualify via regional cups is fierce.

The home crowd can lift obscure teams to a surprise victory — or several — on the national stage. Last season, fourth-division club Saarbrücken knocked out two Bundesliga clubs at home on its way to the semifinals before being beaten by Bayer Leverkusen in an empty stadium amid the pandemic. This season, strict rules around the coronavirus left small clubs facing big costs to play at home, or simply a flat refusal from the German soccer authorities.

Besides testing players for COVID-19, clubs have to divide the stadium into three working zones to enforce social distancing between people working in different roles before and during the game. Even for a Bundesliga club it's an organizational headache. In a cramped or ramshackle amateur stadium, it may be impossible. Fifth-division club Rielasingen-Arlen complained the German soccer federation, known as the DFB, forced it to give up home advantage despite attempts to show it could host safely at its own stadium or other local grounds.

Rielasingen-Arlen said the DFB would only accept the club using top-division Freiburg's arena, which wasn't available. Rielasingen-Arlen has now allowed second-division opponent Holstein Kiel to hold the game. "With a heavy heart we had to give away hosting rights for the DFB Cup game against Holstein Kiel. We had to give in to the great pressure which was piled onto us by the DFB," the club said in a statement.

The DFB allowed defending champion Bayern Munich to move its first-round game against fifth-division club Düren back a month to Oct. 15. That allows Bayern more time to recover after winning the Champions League final. That game also will be played at Bayern's home stadium. German rules on fans at games during the pandemic are a patchwork of regulations from different local authorities. Bundesliga club Mainz is hoping to have 1,000 fans when it hosts fourth-division club Havelse. Schalke wants to invite 300 workers from hospitals and senior care homes to watch it play Schweinfurt. Both Havelse and Schweinfurt gave up home advantage citing the burden of hosting under coronavirus-related restrictions.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK says nothing can override need for unfettered N.Ireland-UK flow of goods

Britain said on Thursday nothing could override the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and it would press on with legislation that it admits breaches international law. The Protocol makes clear t...

Two arrested under Atrocity Act in Pune district

Two people were arrested in the district on Thursday under the Prevention of Atrocities Act for allegedly assaulting a Dalit couple and outraging the womans modesty. The alleged incident took place at Vadhu village in Bhima Koregaon area of...

French new COVID-19 infections at record high, lockdowns feared

France recorded almost 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest ever single-day total, a day before a cabinet meeting that might consider imposing fresh, local lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.Health authorities re...

Britain and EU face "challenging areas" to secure trade deal - UK's chief negotiator

Britain and the European Union must tackle several challenging areas to secure a trade deal, the UKs chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after the latest round of talks on a future relationship. A number of challenging areas remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020