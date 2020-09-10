Soccer-African Champions League final set for Nov. 6 - CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pushed back the final of the African Champions League by three weeks to Nov. 6, while also setting a date for next year’s presidential election. CAF made the announcements after a virtual meeting of its executive committee on Thursday, and said the Champions League semi-finals would now be staged on the weekends of Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24.

Both ties feature Moroccan clubs against Egyptian opposition as Raja Casablanca take on Zamalek, while Wydad Casablanca meet Al Ahly. The first legs of the semi-finals were due to start later this month, but have been pushed later due to travel concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Confederation Cup semi-finals have also been moved to next month, to be played over single legs on Oct. 19-20, both in Morocco. Pyramids of Egypt meet Horoya from Guinea, while there is also an all-Moroccan clash between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir.

The final will be staged in Rabat on Oct. 25, a month later than originally scheduled. CAF also confirmed that their Elective General Assembly will be held on March 12 in Rabat, Morocco, where incumbent president Ahmad Ahmad could seek a second four-year term.

Ahmad, who is also a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, has faced a number of accusations of bribery and misuse of CAF funds since being voted into the position in January 2016. He has denied wrongdoing. Nominations for president and positions on the executive committee will be open from Sept. 11-Nov. 12.