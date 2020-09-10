Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-African Champions League final set for Nov. 6 - CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pushed back the final of the African Champions League by three weeks to Nov. 6, while also setting a date for next year’s presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 10-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 22:46 IST
Soccer-African Champions League final set for Nov. 6 - CAF

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pushed back the final of the African Champions League by three weeks to Nov. 6, while also setting a date for next year’s presidential election. CAF made the announcements after a virtual meeting of its executive committee on Thursday, and said the Champions League semi-finals would now be staged on the weekends of Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24.

Both ties feature Moroccan clubs against Egyptian opposition as Raja Casablanca take on Zamalek, while Wydad Casablanca meet Al Ahly. The first legs of the semi-finals were due to start later this month, but have been pushed later due to travel concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Confederation Cup semi-finals have also been moved to next month, to be played over single legs on Oct. 19-20, both in Morocco. Pyramids of Egypt meet Horoya from Guinea, while there is also an all-Moroccan clash between RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir.

The final will be staged in Rabat on Oct. 25, a month later than originally scheduled. CAF also confirmed that their Elective General Assembly will be held on March 12 in Rabat, Morocco, where incumbent president Ahmad Ahmad could seek a second four-year term.

Ahmad, who is also a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, has faced a number of accusations of bribery and misuse of CAF funds since being voted into the position in January 2016. He has denied wrongdoing. Nominations for president and positions on the executive committee will be open from Sept. 11-Nov. 12.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian expert on uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by arrow

A top expert on isolated Amazon tribes in Brazil was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franciscato, 56, had spent his career as an offi...

Children worst affected as terror networks spread their tentacles across borders: India at UN

India on Thursday called on the UN member states to demonstrate a greater political will to ensure perpetrators of terrorism, especially those sanctioned by the Security Council, are held accountable for abusing child rights, saying childre...

UK says nothing can override need for unfettered N.Ireland-UK flow of goods

Britain said on Thursday nothing could override the free flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, and it would press on with legislation that it admits breaches international law. The Protocol makes clear t...

Two arrested under Atrocity Act in Pune district

Two people were arrested in the district on Thursday under the Prevention of Atrocities Act for allegedly assaulting a Dalit couple and outraging the womans modesty. The alleged incident took place at Vadhu village in Bhima Koregaon area of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020