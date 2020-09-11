Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minnesota dropping men's track, gymnastics, tennis programs

School officials said that's part of a personnel cost-reduction that should save USD 1.3 million this fiscal year.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:42 IST
Minnesota dropping men's track, gymnastics, tennis programs

Minnesota is dropping men's indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle said Thursday that the athletic department is facing a projected loss of USD 75 in revenue for this fiscal year following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-21 competition seasons, which the teams will play if “health and safety precautions allow.” The athletic department is eliminating eight other positions in addition to those that will be cut because of the four programs being discontinued. School officials said that's part of a personnel cost-reduction that should save USD 1.3 million this fiscal year. The 10% salary reductions that Coyle, football coach P.J. Fleck, men's volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon, men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, men's basketball coach Richard Pitino and women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen had accepted already will now be extended through the entire fiscal year. That is expected to save about USD 1.2 million.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. COVID-19 restrictions give New York Fashion Week new lookNew York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. AstraZeneca says should know if vaccine works by year-end if trials resumeAstraZenecas chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that it should know before the end of the year wheth...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Investigators launched over 150 probes in French horse mutilations, killings spateInvestigators have opened more than 150 probes into a spate of killings and mutilations of horses across Fr...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companiesNASA on Thursday launched an effort to pay companies to mine resources on the moon, announcing it would buy from them rocks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020