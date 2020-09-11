Left Menu
Development News Edition

BFI recommends more women representation in federation's functioning

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is now looking at having more women representation in the federation's functioning. In an Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Thursday, it was proposed that the women representation will now rise to at least 25 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:13 IST
BFI recommends more women representation in federation's functioning
BFI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is now looking at having more women representation in the federation's functioning. In an Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Thursday, it was proposed that the women representation will now rise to at least 25 per cent. The rising popularity of women in boxing has now prompted the BFI to come up with this forward-thinking first-time initiative.

"It is very important that since our men and women boxers are both doing well, a similar outlook should also be brought in the running of the federation. Hence this is something that was proposed in the EC meeting and we will take it up in the coming months," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a statement. BFI has also recommended the revamping of the Women's Commission mandate and keeping in tune with various international sports organisations, it will now address all aspects of women's boxing including performance and development.

The EC was attended by 27 participants including president Ajay Singh over a video conference on Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Crystal Palace start season with injury crisis

Crystal Palace will begin their Premier League campaign against Southampton with eight first-team players unavailable, dismayed manager Roy Hodgson said on Friday. Striker Christian Benteke is out injured, as are five defenders, according t...

US STOCKS-Wall Street looks to wrap up another volatile week on high note

U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading on Friday, at the end of another volatile week as Oracle delivered solid quarterly results while data suggested a gradual pace of economic revival from the coronavirus-led downturn.The cloud services compa...

India's aviation watchdog asks IndiGo to take action against passengers breaking flight rules

Indias airline regulator on Friday asked IndiGo, the countrys largest airline, to take action against passengers that broke flying rules while chasing a Bollywood actress onboard an aircraft, a government official told Reuters. Actress Kang...

Half million Oregonians evacuate as death toll in West wildfires rises to 16

Around half a million people in Oregon evacuated as dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires scorched U.S. West Coast states on Friday, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 16 people, state and local authorities said. In south...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020