Chiefs CB Ward fractures hand in opener vs. Texans

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Charvarius Ward sustained a fractured hand in Thursday night's 34-20 season-opening win over the Houston Texans. It was not immediately known how long Ward will be sidelined for the Chiefs (1-0), who temporarily are without their other starting cornerback. Bashaud Breeland is serving a four-game NFL suspension for a violation of the league's policy on substance abuse.

Ward, 24, was credited with one tackle on Thursday. He has recorded 105 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 30 career games (19 starts) with the Chiefs. Rookie L'Jarius Sneed fared well in Breeland's place against the Texans. He had three tackles to go along with the game's only interception, with his 39-yard return in the fourth quarter setting up Kansas City's final touchdown.

Rashad Fenton is the likely replacement for Ward should the latter be unable to play next Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.