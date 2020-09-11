Left Menu
Chiefs' Reid on foggy face shield: 'That was brutal'

Updated: 11-09-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:33 IST
Chiefs' Reid on foggy face shield: 'That was brutal'
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid saw his team enjoy a convincing 34-20 victory over the Houston Texans in the NFL season opener on Thursday night. Well, presumably he saw it.

Reid's fogged-up face shield was one of the primary topics of conversation over social media during the game. It was discussed after the contest as well. "That was brutal," Reid said after the game. "I didn't do very good with that thing. It will be better the next time. I appreciate you asking that, though. It was a bit of a mess, but we'll get it fixed."

Reid opted to wear the face shield in response to the coronavirus pandemic, while Houston coach Bill O'Brien chose to don a mask. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson had a clear view of Reid's troubles on Thursday.

"I've tried the shield. Wearing that shield allows you to speak clearly. I'm going to wear a mask," Pederson said Friday, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. On Friday morning, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if Reid's foggy face shield swayed him in one direction or the other on his anticipated decision for Sunday's contest against the visiting Miami Dolphins.

"Ah yeah, I wasn't really aware of that, so, I'm sure everybody will do what they think is best and I'll try to do the same," Belichick said.

