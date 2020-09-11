Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grizzlies hire Sonia Raman as assistant coach

She is the winningest coach in the program's history. "We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies," said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins in a news release.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:31 IST
Grizzlies hire Sonia Raman as assistant coach

The Memphis Grizzlies announced the hiring of assistant coach Sonia Raman on Friday. Raman joins the NBA ranks after 12 seasons (2008-20) as the head women's basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she led the Engineers to back-to-back conference titles in 2018 and 2019. She is the winningest coach in the program's history.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Sonia to the Memphis Grizzlies," said Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins in a news release. "She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game, as well as a strong passion for the game. She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff." Raman was twice named the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) Coach of the Year.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. I can't wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team's emerging young core," Raman said. "I must also give a truly special thank you to MIT and the women I've had the honor of coaching for the past 12 years. I wish the program continued success." Raman becomes the second female coach in Grizzlies history. Niele Ivey was an assistant coach in 2019-20 before accepting the head coaching position at her alma mater Notre Dame in April.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street poised for second straight weekly drop

The SP and Nasdaq were lower on Friday as early gains in the technology sector and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages on track for their second straight weekly decline.After rising to a record high of 61.8...

Delhi Metro to resume full services from Saturday, DMRC chief appeals to people to 'break peak hour rush'

With the Delhi Metro set to resume full services from Saturday, DMRC chief Mangu Singh appealed to commuters to follow staggered timings for travelling to break the peak hour rush and ensure social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemi...

Ivory Coast government seeks end to violence ahead of October election

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattaras government has reached out to his main opponents and religious leaders to intervene and ease tensions following his decision to bid for a third term in next months election. Ouattara made his appeal ...

NIA files chargesheet against suspected LeT operative from Bengal's N-24 Parganas

A chargesheet has been filed before a special NIA court here against suspected Lashkar-e- Taiba LeT operative Tania Parvin, who allegedly maintained contacts on social media with various terror outfits. In the 850-page chargesheet, filed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020