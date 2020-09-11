PSG signs right back Florenzi from Roma on season's loan
His arrival puts pressure on Thilo Kehrer to keep his spot in the side following a poor performance against Bayern Munich in the 1-0 Champions League final defeat. PSG began its league campaign losing at Lens 1-0 on Thursday, and hosts Marseille on Sunday followed by Metz at home on Wednesday..PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:38 IST
French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season's loan from Italian club Roma. PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season.
The attack-minded Florenzi can also play in midfield and netted 28 goals in 280 games for Roma, including a career-best total of eight in the 2015-16 season. His arrival puts pressure on Thilo Kehrer to keep his spot in the side following a poor performance against Bayern Munich in the 1-0 Champions League final defeat.
PSG began its league campaign losing at Lens 1-0 on Thursday, and hosts Marseille on Sunday followed by Metz at home on Wednesday..
ALSO READ
Cristiano Ronaldo working to 'conquer Italy, Europe and the World'
ANALYSIS-For all the debt, new Italy or Spain bonds may be hard to find
Greek sniffer dog finds 100 kilos of Italy-bound cocaine
Italy sends help to Banksy's overloaded migrant rescue boat
Bordeaux beats Angers, Marseille starts with 3-2 win v Brest