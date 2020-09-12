Twins place IF Arraez (knee) on injured list

The Minnesota Twins placed infielder Luis Arraez on the 10-day injured list with left knee tendinitis, the team announced Friday. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Arraez is batting .288 with 10 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 30 games this season for the Twins (27-18), who open a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Friday. The 23-year-old Arraez is hitting .323 with four homers and 38 RBIs in 122 career games with Minnesota.

Also on Friday, the Twins recalled left-hander Devin Smeltzer from the alternate training site in St. Paul. Smeltzer, who was optioned on Monday, sports a 2-0 record with a 6.75 ERA in seven appearances (one start) this season. The 25-year-old owns a 4-2 mark with a 4.57 ERA in 18 career appearances (seven starts).

--Field Level Media