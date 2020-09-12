Smith belts grand slam to power Mets past Blue Jays

Left Menu
Dominic Smith hit a grand slam, Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Jacob deGrom struck out nine and the visiting New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1 Friday night at Buffalo.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 08:06 IST
Dominic Smith hit a grand slam, Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Jacob deGrom struck out nine and the visiting New York Mets defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 18-1 Friday night at Buffalo. Wilson Ramos added a three-run double in New York's 10-run fourth inning in the opener of a three-game series. Ramos finished with two doubles, a solo homer and four RBIs.

It was the second straight lopsided win in a start by deGrom (4-1), who allowed one run, three hits and two walks in six innings. The Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 14-1 on Sunday. Erasmo Ramirez allowed two hits and a walk in three innings to get his first save.

Toronto starter Chase Anderson (0-1) allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Blue Jays shortstop Santiago Espinal pitched the ninth and allowed one run. The Blue Jays (24-20) led 1-0. Randal Grichuk singled with one out in the first, stole second and scored on a single off the right-field wall by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It was the first run that deGrom has allowed in the first inning in nine starts this season.

The Mets (21-24) scored four in the third. Ramos doubled and took third on Brandon Nimmo's single. Conforto hit his ninth homer. J.D. Davis walked and Robinson Cano singled with one out. Anthony Kay replaced Anderson and allowed Jeff McNeil's two-out RBI double that right fielder Cavan Biggio lost in the twilight. In the 10-run fourth, Ramos walked, Nimmo singled and Conforto walked to load the bases. Davis hit a one-hopper to shortstop but catcher Danny Jansen dropped the throw and a run scored. Smith scored four runs with his eighth homer. Cano singled and Jacob Waguespack replaced Kay. McNeil singled, Andres Gimenez was hit by a pitch and Ramos hit a three-run double. Conforto had an RBI single and Davis had an RBI double.

The Mets added two in the seventh on an error, two singles, a walk and a fielder's choice. Ramos hit his fourth homer in the eighth against Toronto closer Ken Giles, who was activated from the injured list Friday after being out with a forearm strain.

--Field Level Media

