Sam Billings' century in vain as Australia thrash England in 1st ODI

Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa helped Australia register a thrilling ODI victory over England despite a brilliant maiden ODI century by Sam Billings at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday (local time). Hazlewood and Zampa took seven wickets together and restricted England to 275/9 as Australia sealed a 19 run win over the reigning world champions.

With this win, the visitors have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and have also registered their first points in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Chasing a decent target of 295 runs, England got off to a bad start as opener Jason Roy went back to the dressing room in the fourth over. A few minutes later Hazlewood dismissed Joe Root reducing Australia to 13/2 after 7.1 overs.

Jonny Bairstow and skipper Eoin Morgan tried to revive the chase but Zampa got the better off Morgan and then dismissed Jos Buttler to end England hope of securing a win as the side reeled at 57/4. Sam Billings kept rotating the strike but didn't get any support from the other end. The right-handed batsman smashed his maiden ODI hundred but eventually got out after scoring 118 runs on the final ball of the match.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh's half-century and Glenn Maxwell's late onslaught helped Australia reach a respectable total after witnessing a bad start to the Aussies' innings. Maxwell smashed 77 runs from 59 balls and lifted the total to 294/9. Hazlewood was adjudged as the player of the match for his spectacular bowling performance.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI on Sunday, September 13 at the same venue. (ANI)