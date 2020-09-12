Left Menu
Maeda outduels Bieber as Twins ease past Indians

Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and Kenta Maeda pitched seven shutout innings as the Minnesota Twins handed Shane Bieber his first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Maeda outduels Bieber as Twins ease past Indians

Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer and Kenta Maeda pitched seven shutout innings as the Minnesota Twins handed Shane Bieber his first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night in Minneapolis. Ryan Jeffers also homered for Minnesota (28-18) which won for the eighth time in 10 games while also improving to a major league best 19-5 at home.

Maeda (5-1) held Cleveland (26-19) to just four singles and two walks over seven innings and didn't allow a runner to reach second base. He struck out seven and improved to 3-0 with a 0.50 ERA in three starts against the Indians this season. Taylor Rogers picked up his ninth save in 11 tries. Bieber (7-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings, suffering his first loss since an 8-3 defeat to the White Sox in Chicago on Sept. 25, 2019. His strikeout of Jeffers in the fifth inning was his 100th of the season in just 62 1/3 innings, breaking the major league record for fewest innings needed by a starting pitcher to record 100 strikeouts in a season. The old mark was 63 innings set by Max Scherzer in 2018.

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a home run for Cleveland, which finished with six hits. Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Jake Cave lined a double to the wall in left-center and Buxton drilled the next pitch 395 feet into the left-field bleachers for his seventh home run of the season.

Jeffers made it 3-0 in the seventh with his second home run of the season, a 436-foot drive into the second deck in left-center. Ramirez broke up the shutout with one out in the ninth when he lined his 10th homer of the season into the bleachers in left-center. The Indians brought the tying run to the plate after Franmil Reyes lined a two-out double down the right-field line, but Rogers then got Orlando Mercado on a comebacker to end the game.

--Field Level Media

