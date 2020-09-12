Left Menu
Nationals walk-off on Braves in 12 after blowing big lead in 9th

Taylor's two-out, two-strike hit into right field drove in Adam Eaton and gave the Washington Nationals an 8-7 win in 12 innings over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 10:19 IST
Nationals walk-off on Braves in 12 after blowing big lead in 9th

Michael A. Taylor's two-out, two-strike hit into right field drove in Adam Eaton and gave the Washington Nationals an 8-7 win in 12 innings over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Friday. Taylor placed the delivery from Grant Dayton (2-1) just in front of Nick Markakis to give the Nationals their second extra-innings win of the season.

The Braves rallied from a five-run deficit for the second straight night and scored three times in the ninth against Daniel Hudson to tie the game 7-7. Marcell Ozuna, who was 5-for-6 with a double and a home run, drove in two of his four runs with a single and Travis d'Arnaud tied it with a single to right. It was Hudson's fourth blown save. The Braves had a runner on third in the 10th and the bases loaded in the 11th and 12th innings and could not score. Atlanta stranded 22 runners on base.

The winning pitcher was James Bourque (1-0), who worked around a pair of walks in the 12th. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had to leave the game in the fourth inning when he fouled a pitch off his left foot. X-rays revealed no fracture and Acuna is listed as day-to-day.

Washington starter Erick Fedde gave up two runs in five innings on six hits, four walks and five strikeouts. The Nationals ambushed Atlanta starter Josh Tomlin for three runs in the first inning. Juan Soto drove in a pair of runs with a double in the right field corner and scored when Eric Thames singled to right.

Washington scored two more times in the third inning on RBI singles from Soto and Yan Gomes. Atlanta cut the lead to 5-2 in the fourth inning on singles by Freddie Freeman and Ozuna, but Thames hit a long solo homer, his third, in the fifth.

Atlanta inched closer in the sixth when Dansby Swanson walked with the bases loaded and Marcell Ozuna hit his 14th home run in the eighth to make it 6-4. Yan Gomes hit a solo homer, his third, in the bottom half to restore the three-run margin. The Braves (26-19) and Nationals (17-26) have split their eight meetings this season.

--Field Level Media

