PSG striker Neymar recovers from COVID-19, resumes training

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Neymar on Friday confirmed that he has tested negative for COVID-19. The Brazilian forward said that he was "super happy" to return to training at PSG.

"I went back to training, supper happy #CORONAOUT," Neymar tweeted. The PSG forward was one of several players at Parc des Princes to contract the virus. Last week, PSG and French footballer, Kylian Mbappe was tested positive for coronavirus.

PSG had suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final at the hands of Bayern Munich on August 24. Meanwhile, PSG Alphonse Areola has joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

After the deal was finalised, Areola said he is "very happy" to be joining the club and is ready to do everything for the club. "I am very happy everything is done. Scott Parker called me and I had a good feeling. He said he really wanted me. Fulham is a historic club in London and I have heard a lot about the stadium," the club's official website quoted Areola as saying. (ANI)