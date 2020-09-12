Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aussie players to return from UK tour via South Australia

The Australian men's team which is currently playing a limited-overs series in England will return to the country via South Australia.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:50 IST
Aussie players to return from UK tour via South Australia
Representation Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Australian men's team which is currently playing a limited-overs series in England will return to the country via South Australia. Cricket Australia has expressed its sincere gratitude to the South Australian Government, the Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority and the South Australian Cricket Association for confirming accommodation and training arrangements for the Australian men's squad following the tour of England.

The SA Government has approved CA's detailed proposal which will entail all players and staff being accommodated at the Oval Hotel in Adelaide on their return to Australia. Players and staff will be permitted to train at the Adelaide Oval during their stay to prepare for the summer ahead.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim Chief Executive, said the announcement was a significant development in planning for the 2020-21 international season. "We would like to thank the South Australian Government and the South Australian Cricket Association for approving CA's proposal for the return of the Australian men's team," Hockley said in a release.

"CA is committed to staging a safe and successful summer and today's agreement with the authorities in South Australia is a positive step towards achieving that. "The health and safety of the South Australian community is our highest priority and the guiding principle in our planning.

"International travel in the time of a global pandemic presents many challenges, and we deeply appreciate the efforts of everyone in the SA Government, SACA and CA for working through these in a constructive, cooperative manner. "There is so much to look forward to this summer, and plenty of work going on behind the scenes to ensure that happens. Today's announcement will allow the Australian men's squad to safely stay in Adelaide while also maintaining their training loads for the big season ahead."

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said: "Cricket Australia and SA Health have both worked hard to make this happen and today's announcement will pave the way for a massive summer of cricket right here at Adelaide Oval." Keith Bradshaw, SACA's Chief Executive, said: "We are happy that we are able to assist the Australian men's cricket team on their return to South Australia and at Adelaide Oval in the Oval Hotel. Rest assured we have undergone rigorous procedures with Premier Steven Marshall and the SA Government, to ensure the safety of the public and the players.

"Our hope is that the Oval Hotel can continue to be used in the successful staging of international cricket this season." (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020